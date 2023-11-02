Nikki Haley on DeSantis: I Have Never Hidden My High Heels

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Wednesday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” that she has never hidden wearing high heels but added the public will see if Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) can run in his rumored hidden heels.

Guest host Charlamagne Tha God said, “Are you wearing higher heels than Ron DeSantis on the debate stage so you can look taller than him on the stage?”

Haley said, “I don’t know we. We will have to figure that out. I can tell you I have always talked about my high heals. I have never hid them from anybody. I have always said don’t wear high heals if you can’t run in them. We will see if he can run in them.”

