McCaskill: Tuberville Is ‘One of the Dumbest People to Have Ever Walked the Earth’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Deadline” that she believed Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) hold on military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy showed him to be “one of the dumbest people to have ever walked the earth.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “How do you fix this and get the military back to readiness, back to functional?”

McCaskill said, “The most interesting part about this is, first of all, he picked the military, which is just amazing to me he’s a Republican from Alabama, I mean this guy has to be one of the dumbest people to have ever walked the earth in terms of political decisions. Of all places to choose, he has all these executive agencies, he chose the military, where he’s going to have the least support among his party for doing what he was doing.”

She continued, “Secondly, these Republicans have said we have had had enough.”

McCaskill added, “He has become more and more isolated as time has gone on, more and more stubborn. I think they thought, well, he’ll get over this and we’ll move on. I think the other thing is he’s so ignorant about what this means for the military.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN