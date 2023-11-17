Dem Rep. Goldman: There’s Been Antisemitism on Right, Now We’ve Seen Latent Left-Wing Antisemitism Going Public

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that there has been antisemitism among the far right, and “What we have seen over the last six weeks is a latent antisemitism bubbling over into the public sphere that’s coming from the far fringe left.”

Goldman said, “Well, we’ve known there’s been a strain of antisemitism on the right for some time, Charlottesville being the prime example of that. What we have seen over the last six weeks is a latent antisemitism bubbling over into the public sphere that’s coming from the far fringe left. It’s sort of a horseshoe theory that meets around antisemitism, where you have the extreme left and the extreme right, both of which, for different reasons, seem to hate Jewish people. It is incredibly disheartening, Jake, that, in the aftermath of the most brutal, horrific attack, genocidal terrorist attack on Jews in Israel on October 7, that, rather than rally around the Jewish community and Israel, what we are seeing on college campuses and elsewhere, all around the country, and certainly, in New York City, is a rise in antisemitism, and it is somewhat bewildering and perplexing for me, and it’s very deflating and disheartening to see.”

