Dowd: Trump Will Be Criminally Convicted Before Republican Convention

Former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign Matthew Dowd said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump will be criminally convicted in at least one of his cases before the Republican National Convention.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “How bad is it going to get next year, in your view? I think it’s going to be rough, but Matthew, how bad do you think it’s going to get?”

Dowd said, “Awful. I don’t think we have ever seen this kind of convergence between a former president running for office again in the midst of multiple trials held simultaneously while he wins primaries and caucuses. The people running against him, Nikki Haley and whatever, I think what’s going to end up happening is he’s going to have momentum. He’ll win Iowa, win New Hampshire, win South Carolina, and he’ll basically all but be the nominee, and basically be there, and then he’s going to get convicted before he goes to the RNC Convention in July. So he’ll be the nominee, but be a convicted nominee in the midst of this, and then we’ll be headed to a general election with the nominee of a major political party convicted, at least in one court, if not in two different courts in this time.”

He added, “A convicted felon running for president under the Republican Party. We have never in my life have ever seen a calendar that will unfold in that manner. But it also is going to be so weird while this is going on, Republican voters voting for him to be the nominee of the party as he’s convicted.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN