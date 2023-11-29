Marlow: ‘Hunter Is Ancillary’ — The Issue Is Did Joe Get Paid?

"You're not going to get Hunter's back up against the wall, so absolutely they need to take a prosecutorial approach." @AlexMarlow talks on #HunterBiden 's pending testimony in the House #impeachment inquiry. @JoeGummTV @TBN pic.twitter.com/ZGGlMgmcp7

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said on TBN’s “Centerpoint” that the alleged corruption of President Joe Biden was the issue Republicans needed to focus their investigations on.

Marlow said, “Absolutely the Republicans are right to insist on the closed door hearing with the attorneys present because what ends up happening when you do these public hearings they become five minute alternation between Republican Democrat, Republican Democrat. It ends up just being a vehicle for politicians grandstanding who are trying to get headline or raise funds.”

He continued, “You’re not going to get Hunter’s back up against the wall, so absolutely they need to take a prosecutorial approach talk to him behind closed doors, have an hours worth of questions, go straight through and release the transcript. That is the only approach that will put pressure on him.”

Marlow added, “Hunter is ancillary to all of this. The issue is Joe. Did the money go to Joe? Did Joe get paid? Did Hunter leverage his connection to his dad to get the family paid. These are the questions that need to be asked. Republicans need to stay away from any of the drug stuff and the girls and even the gun charge which has nothing to do with Joe. It’s all a waste of time. It’s all smoke and mirrors. The focus is on Joe Biden leading a corrupt family.”

