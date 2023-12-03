Bruner: Biden Impeachment for Bribery an ‘Open and Shut Case’

Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute and author of Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, said Sunday on Fox News channel’s “Fox & Friends” that he believed the impeachment of President Joe Biden for bribery would be an “open and shut case.”

Bruner said, “It needs to be e behind closed doors. And, of course, Hunter and his allies want to make it the public spectacle where it’s about the drugs and the prostitutes and or poor Hunter’s problem. They need it behind closed doors so they can really drill down, get to the meat of the problem, follow the money, reference the emails that are so damning against Hunter and even Joe.”

He continued, “The Bidens are very dishonest about their business dealings. I mean, for years when we first broke this news in 2018, first they said, ‘Oh, it’s crazy conspiracy theories, there’s no way that Joe Biden ever talked business with his son Hunter.’ Even Joe Biden says he never talked business, or if he did, he never got paid. So the standard that the Democrats have set on this is, ‘Well, Joe never got paid.’ That’s not the standard, 18USC, section 271 says anything of value for any official action. So the thing of value could be payments to Hunter, it could be payments to James Biden and the Biden family members. It doesn’t have to go directly to Joe, so that’s a false standard. If bribery was committed the Constitution demands impeachment.”

Bruner added, “If they can get Hunter Biden behind closed doors and drill down on two questions; Number one, did you ever talk to your father about your foreign business dealings? We know the answer to that is yes. Hunter’s not been honest about this, but the second question is did your father ever talk to your business partners while doing foreign policy that affected their business. And the answer to both those questions is yes, and the money proves that things of value were transferred. Now, Joe Biden in his own words has said he withheld the billion or dollars, that’s an official action right there unless they fired the prosecutor, and then the email showed that the Burisma executives wanted Joe Biden to do that. So this is an open and shut case as far as I’m concerned.”

