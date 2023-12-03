DeSantis: House GOP Should Focus on Issues — Biden Impeachment Is a ‘Trojan Horse’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that House Republicans should focus on issues and not an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which he said was a “Trojan Horse.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about a development on Capitol Hill. Speaker Mike Johnson says he believes he has the votes to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and that he has a duty to hold such a vote. But let me ask you, do you think republicans run the risk of having that move potentially backfire and emboldening President Biden as he heads into a re-election year if they move to impeach him?”

DeSantis said, “So here’s what I think. I think the Biden family and the amount of money that’s flowed into that family to me is corrupt. I think that it’s not been explained in ways that make any sense. And so opening an inquiry based on the facts that we have, I think would be justifiable.”

He continued, “However, I think they run the risk of doing an inquiry that doesn’t necessarily lead anywhere while they’ve been ignoring a lot of the problems that our voters are talking about. When I’m going through Iowa, Republican voters are not fond of Joe Biden. Yes, they’re concerned about Hunter and all this money but they’re more concerned about what’s happening at our border. They’re more concerned about what’s happening with the economy. They’re more concerned about federal agencies that are overstepping their bounds. So if you’re doing the inquiry, which again, I think is justifiable, you also have to be addressing all these other issues. And I think that there’s a feeling out here that they’re not focused on the key issues that they wanted to see addressed, clearly on the budget. There’s been no progress on that.”

DeSantis added, “So, make sure you’re not ignoring all these other issues. And don’t use that inquiry as kind of a Trojan Horse to not then meet your responsibilities on all these other things.”

