Cheney: GOP Walked Away from the Constitution, We May ‘Need to Build a New Party’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she believed the Republican Party has walked away from the Constitution, so it “may be that we need to build a new party.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “I’m curious how you assess the future of the Republican Party. If there’s no room for Liz Cheney, for goodness sakes, Mitt Romney, if John McCain is going to be trashed by this current version of the party, if they defy, as you write in the book, everything Ronald Reagan stood for, what does the Republican Party look like going forward as you see it?”

Cheney said, “Certainly, right now, it’s abandoned those principles. I joined the party during the era of Ronald Reagan. Today, the party looks much more like a cult of personality, frankly.”

She added, “Look, Donald Trump is not a conservative. He has not been a Republican very long. I talk in the book at one point, I wanted to tweet I’d been a Republican longer than Donald Trump had been spray tanning. My communications director said, ‘No, no, don’t do that.’ But the seriousness of it is that the party is now walked away from the Constitution. I don’t know if our party can be saved. It may be that we need to build a new party. I think those issues have to come after this 2024 cycle. The focus has to be just completely right now on making sure we don’t return Donald Trump to the White House.”

