Robert Kennedy Jr.: ‘I Was on Jeffrey Epstein’s Jet Two Times’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy, Jr. addressed allegations that he had an association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During his appearance, Kennedy acknowledged he had been on Epstein’s jet twice.

“You weren’t ever on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you?” FNC host Jesse Watters asked.

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” Kennedy replied. “I was on it in 1993 and I was on it — and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter on, and wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and he offered us a ride to Palm Beach. I went down on another occasion, I flew again with my family with I think four of my children and Mary, my wife to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend and — but otherwise, I was never on his jet alone. You know, I’ve been very open about this from the beginning.”

“This as in 1993, so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s — you know his nefarious issues and I agree with you that these — all of this information should be released. We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein, and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with, all of that should be open to the public, it should be absolutely transparent. And you know, I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions in them. Why would we be hiding that from the American public? I think that’s outrageous.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor