Tucker Carlson Interviews Alex Jones

Breitbart TV

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Alex Jones on his Twitter/X show posted on Thursday.

The wide-ranging interview lasted for over an hour and a half.

Carlson posted the relevant timestamps:

2:46 Alex Jones predictions

15:07 Deplatforming

21:59 Dividing us on race

25:37 The border

28:09 Austin

32:12 New World Order

42:09 Brian Stelter demon video

50:57 Depopulation

1:07:51 Food

1:13:51 Whiskey

1:16:22 Presidential election

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.