Romney: Trump Has Dangerous ‘Authoritarian Approach’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump had a dangerous “authoritarian approach.”

Romney said, “I do think you can look at his record as president and particularly in the last months of his presidency and say, ‘This is a dangerous approach. It’s an authoritarian approach.’ That gives me far more concern than him playing to the crowd as he did.”

He continued, “I think if you can look at the last few months of his presidency, you’d suggest that that’s the kind of thing you might see. That he would not have the generals around him, as he did last time, people of judgment and experience offering advice and, in some cases, restraining his impulses. Instead, he would have people around him, encouraging his impulses and perhaps adding to them. And I’m afraid you’d find the nation more divided.”

Romney added, “Look, our nation doesn’t need to be divided right now. A campaign based on anger and hate may win at the ballot box temporarily, but it tears the country apart in the day the former president said that we are a greater threat for what is within. I think that was, in some respects, a self-owned because what’s within if he were to become elected president again is a campaign of retribution and anger and hate. That’s not what America’s based on. America was based on the idea of in God we trust and United we stand, divided we fall. A divided nation is not what America is intended to be.”

