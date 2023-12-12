Dem Rep. Moulton: We Need Strategy Change in Ukraine, It’s a ‘Stalemate’ We Can’t Fund Forever

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “One World,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that the Ukraine-Russia war is “definitely in a stalemate” that we can’t fund in perpetuity and “we need some strategic changes to give the Ukrainians a better chance of breaking through.”

Moulton stated, “[W]e are definitely in a stalemate at the moment. A lot of Ukrainians aren’t willing to use that term, but that’s the military reality on the ground. Now, that doesn’t mean that we should let Putin win, and if we fail to fund Ukraine, Putin will win. But it does mean that, as we’ve used taxpayer dollars to ensure that Ukraine doesn’t lose, we want to see a change in strategy. We want to see them get out of this stalemate. That means they have to admit some mistakes, they must admit that the counteroffensive did not go as planned, and they should examine other approaches here, other strategic approaches to the western defense to see if they have a better chance of breaking through.”

He added, “By the way, even if we’re in a stalemate, we continue to degrade the Russian military as they run up against this wall of Ukrainian and Western defenses. So, that’s not all bad. It’s not a terrible story that there’s a stalemate. We just can’t fund it indefinitely. And that’s why we need some strategic changes to give the Ukrainians a better chance of breaking through.”

