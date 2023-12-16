CNN’s Coates on Biden Polls: People Rely on How They Feel About Economy over Data, ‘I Know How I Feel’ About Prices

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time” that aired on CNN, CNN Chief Legal Analyst and host Laura Coates reacted to President Joe Biden’s poll numbers by stating that, on the economy, people talk about “How I feel about something more than what the actual data is,” and she knows “how much milk costs. I know how much my gas costs. I know how I feel about both. But people are not always on board and saying, you might be telling me all the wins you have, but if I don’t feel like I’m winning, then I’m not winning, and you won’t either.”

Host Bill Maher asked, “I saw today that Trump is beating Biden by ten points, 48-38, and only last month, Biden was up by 4. He lost 14 points in a month? And it’s a month where the economy seemed to be getting better, it seemed like inflation is getting more under control, the stock market just hit a record high. What was the 14-point loss about? It can’t all be Hunter Biden. I know we love to pile on Hunter Biden.”

Coates responded, “I don’t know, I feel like people talk about the feel-onomics, right? How I feel about something more than what the actual data is, and I’m far from my home turf talking about inflation and everything else. I know how much milk costs. I know how much my gas costs. I know how I feel about both. But people are not always on board and saying, you might be telling me all the wins you have, but if I don’t feel like I’m winning, then I’m not winning, and you won’t either.”

