DeSantis: Trump Would Override Some Pro-Life State Laws, I Wouldn’t

During an interview with Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI on Tuesday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that his 2024 Republican rival former President Donald Trump would “override pro-life protections” that states have put in place that fall before whatever limit he federally legislates and “I would never support anything federally that would limit a state’s ability to protect life.”

DeSantis said, “He has said that he would find a period, 15, 20 weeks, and then override pro-life protections before that. So, he would have one federal rule to say no protections before 18, 20 weeks, whatever he picked, regardless of whether a state like Iowa would want to do that. And he says everyone’s going to be happy with what he did. He said that in an interview on NBC. Well, if the left is happy with what he’s doing, that’s not something that pro-lifers are going to be happy with, because the left is very militant on this. So, I would never support anything federally that would limit a state’s ability to protect life. He’s indicated that he would do that. That’s a huge, huge difference. You could have a situation where there’s a federal law that overrides what Iowa did to protect the right to life. That is totally inappropriate, and that is not something that we would support.”

He also stated that Trump “said that what Gov. Reynolds (R) did here in Iowa to do heartbeat protection…he said that’s a terrible, terrible thing.”

