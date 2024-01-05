Dem Rep. Thompson: Trump ‘Will Have to Suffer the Consequences’ of His Actions Around January 6

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), former chairman of the now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump “will have to suffer the consequences” of his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

At a CNN town hall, when asked about January 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said, “That was not a good day for the country. The media has taken that. The left has taken that and really tried to politicize it.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “They have made this argument that it was not patriotic. This was overblown by Democrats and the media. you are at the Capitol on January 6. What do you think?”

Thompson said, “We had people defending the Capitol who were hurt, some lost their lives. We had staff, people, myself included, that were held captive for several hours, not able to leave. So from someone to try and trivialize it is a shame. We are a better country than what occurred on January 6. For someone to promote that kind of exercise, and try to defend it, is a sad day.”

He added, “Those folks take a solemn oath of office to say that they want this country to be the best that it can be and they will protect and preserve it but then they come up with this kind of language, they don’t deserve to hold public office. They don’t deserve the right to promote patriotism in this country. I am convinced that in the end the people will speak. Those several hundred people who have already gone to jail for those activities, those several hundred in the pipeline to go to jail, they are wrong. In America, as I told you, you are above the law. Those individuals who follow Donald Trump’s antics, and broke the law, are having to pay. With 91 charges over Donald Trump’s head he will have the atone and defend them. At some point, he will have to suffer the consequences.”

