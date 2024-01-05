Trenton Mayor: We Can’t Handle Migrants, But We ‘Encourage’ Them to Work with Police by Being a Sanctuary

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Trenton, NJ Mayor Reed Gusciora said that the city doesn’t have the resources to deal with migrants, but responded to a question on whether he thinks New Jersey being a sanctuary state is a good idea by stating that “sanctuary state or city means different things to different folks.” And that Trenton encourages “migrants who live in the capital city to cooperate with police. And that’s how I see a sanctuary city forming.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “I did want to get your thought on New Jersey being a sanctuary state, places like New York City being sanctuary cities. Do you regret that? Do you regret New Jersey having that? Because it isn’t up to the delivering the goods on that.”

Gusciora responded, “Well, sanctuary state or city means different things to different folks. We encourage migrants who live in the capital city to cooperate with police. And that’s how I see a sanctuary city forming. We just don’t have the resources to house them, and I think, as Christians, you want to do the right thing and provide for people. So, I think that Congress either needs to give us the resources or resolve this issue.”

