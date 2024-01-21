Tim Scott Doesn’t Rule Out Being Trump Running Mate

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), during an interview on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” did not close the door on being former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Senator, when you were with Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Friday, some people in the crowd were chanting VP. Would you like to be Donald Trump’s running mate?”

Scott said, “The only thing I want is four for years of Donald Trump with a Republican majority in the Senate, majority in the House, and the White House so that poor kids who are today growing up in neighborhoods like I grew up in have a chance for quality education. I want kids to look to the future and believe that America it’s their oyster. They can have whatever they want. That’s what I really want. If I can help achieve that through my endorsement by being on the campaign trail and my home state of South Carolina for the next four or five weeks and then beyond, that’s the goal. If you done think about your yourself, but think about the country first, we’ll be in good shape.”

Bash said, “That wasn’t a no. That door is wide open?”

Scott said, “Well, Dana, you can take it any way you want. My goal is to do one thing. It’s always going to do the same thing. Make America and Americans believe in our future and the way we do not today.”

