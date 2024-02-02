Breitbart’s Boyle: Voters Know Biden ‘Responsible for Every Migrant in This Country Illegally’

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle said Friday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” that voters know President Joe Biden is “personally responsible for every migrant in this country illegally right now.”

Boyle said, “The two major issues that you see when you look at any of the exit polls in any of these primaries, and I’ve spoken with President Trump about this in our latest interview with him at the end of December when we spend several hours with the president and Mar-a-Lago, are immigration in the economy.”

He continued, “So that’s what voters are focused on their focused on the open border, and you see polling out there across the battleground states and nationally that show those that the American public understands that Joe Biden is personally responsible for every migrant in this country illegally right now.”

Boyle added, “He took more than 60 executive actions as president. We have a story that’s going up on Breitbart momentarily where we talked to Congresswoman Ashley Hinson from Iowa. She says that if Biden actually cared about the border, he would undo the more than 60 executive actions that he’s taken. We don’t need a Senate deal to focus on that. But the fact is, is that immigration and then obviously the economy right like we see the jobs numbers today, and they are good jobs numbers for Biden. But what the real problem here is that inflation is still out of control, the prices, grocery stores, gas prices, etcetera are still really, really bad.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN