Netanyahu: Biden Is ‘Very Clear and Very Focused’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden was “very clear and very focused” when asked about Special Counsel Robert Hur describing Biden as an elderly man with a poor memory.

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “You’ve known Joe Biden for decades, and you’ve dealt with him a lot over the course of this conflict. What’s your assessment of him?”

Netanyahu said, “Well, Jon, I’ve had more than a dozen phone conversations, extended phone conversations with President Biden. He also came on a visit to Israel during wartime, which is a historic first.”

He added, “And I found him very clear and very focused. We managed to agree on the war aims and on many things. we managed to agree on the war aims and many things. Sometimes, we have disagreements, but they weren’t borne of a lack of understanding on his part or my part. That’s what I can tell you, so I haven’t seen that.”

