Biden Co-Chair: It’s ‘Unreasonable’ ‘to Expect Everybody to Be Happy and Excited’ Since Country’s in ‘Very Difficult Time’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that “The country is in a very difficult time right now” even though “Joe Biden has had the best first three years of a presidency that we’ve seen in a long, long time.” And so, “to expect everybody to be happy and excited I think is just unreasonable.”

Landrieu said, “Joe Biden has had the best first three years of a presidency that we’ve seen in a long, long time. And I could go through the litany of the 15 million jobs and the lowest unemployment rate and 46,000 projects going on, the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS bill, all of those things. And the campaign, the fundraising has beat all records. So, we feel like we’re doing really, really well. The country is in a very difficult time right now. As you guys have said from a moment ago, the world is in a very difficult crisis and we have a moment at this time to make a right decision about what the future of the country and the future of the world is going to be about. So, to expect everybody to be happy and excited I think is just unreasonable. We are in a tough moment, which is why it’s really important that Joe Biden remain as president of the United States. My expectation…[is] that the State of the Union address is always an opportunity for whoever the president is to scope out a vision for what the future of the country is going to look like. And I fully expect that the president is going to take full advantage of that to lay out, not only where we’ve been, how we got where we are, but where we’re going, and how we’re going to get there as well, and why it’s important to finish the job.”

