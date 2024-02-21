Pentagon: ‘Some’ Houthi Attacks Are Getting Through Despite Us Damaging ‘Some’ of Their Capabilities

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that every time the Houthis launch an attack, “we are able to either preemptively strike or able to intercept as it launches.” But acknowledged that “some of the attacks do get through,” “But, for a majority of the time, these Houthi attacks are unsuccessful and crew have sustained minor injuries and minor damage.” She also stated that offensive strikes “really have done considerable damage to some” of their capabilities.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “What has to happen for the Houthis to stop firing on U.S. ships?”

Singh responded, “Look, I can’t predict what the Houthis are going to do. What we are going to do is we are going to continue to take action. We’re going to continue to hold them accountable. Every single time that they launch or attempt to launch a surface-to-air missile, we are able to either preemptively strike or able to intercept as it launches. Look, some of the attacks do get through, as you mentioned, one of the surface-to-air missiles did hit a U.K.-flagged ship. That ship is continuing to take water. But, for a majority of the time, these Houthi attacks are unsuccessful and crew have sustained minor injuries and minor damage.”

Vittert then asked, “I guess the question would be, is there a discussion of changing the strategy, in that, we go on the offensive against the Houthis rather than remain, as you pointed out, on the defensive?”

Singh answered, “Well, we actually have gone on the offensive. We’ve conducted coalition strikes with partners from other nations around the world, striking Houthi targets, really have done considerable damage to some of their launchers, some of these facilities where they store these weapons and these systems that they’re using to launch at — whether it’s U.S. vessels or innocent commercial mariners that are transiting the Red Sea. So, you have seen us take these proactive steps.”

