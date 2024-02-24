Dem AZ Gov. Hobbs: ‘We Need Something’ from Biden on ‘Lawlessness at the Border’

During an interview with CNN aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNight,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) responded to a question on reports that President Joe Biden is considering stricter executive action on the border such as potentially preventing people who have crossed the border illegally from seeking asylum in the U.S. by saying that while she does wish Congress would have passed the Senate bill and administrations of both parties have failed to act on the border, her state needs some action from the Biden administration on the border to bring about “sanity and an end to the lawlessness at the border.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “Gov. Hobbs, as a border state Governor, you’ve sent the National Guard down to the border. When you hear that President Biden might prevent people who cross the border illegally from seeking asylum in an effort to reduce the flow, is that what you’re looking for?”

Hobbs answered, “We need something. And we are dealing with decades of the inaction from both Republican and Democratic administrations, and now, certainly, Congress for refusing to pass this bipartisan legislation that was presented. Americans want sanity and an end to the lawlessness at the border.”

