Newsom: GOP Wants National Abortion Ban, It’s a ‘War on Women’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the Republican Party wanted a national abortion ban as part of their “war on women.”

Newsom said, “They are not only restricting the rights of self-determination to bear a child for a young woman, and they’re determining their fate as it relates their future in life by saying they can’t even travel and they are modeled after a version that passed in Idaho is now being proposed in Tennessee and Oklahoma and Mississippi. The AG himself of Alabama wants to criminalize travel not just for children but for adults seeking reproductive care. That’s how serious this moment is, and we need to be more aggressive.”

He added, “I worry about the United States Supreme Court that, again, set the tone and tenor for the debate we’re having today. It’s not just a war on travel. It’s not just a war on reproductive health care. It’s also war on women who were broadly defined including, as we know, contraceptives.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “You talk about the republican position on this. NBC news has confirmed that the GOP front-runner Donald Trump has told people privately that he is considering supporting a 16-week federal ban that would include exceptions.”

Newsom said, “This is what he said —- he supports a national ban, and if you’re Lindsay Graham and others, they’ll bring that number well below 16. He will sign a national ban. You want to understand the contours of this debate that we will be having over the next nine months, ironically nine months between now and November and the consequences of the Democratic Party not succeeding in Biden’s re-election, just consider the fact that he said that part out loud.”

