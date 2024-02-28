CNN’s Sellers: ‘It’s Hard for Me to Say Bidenomics Is Working’ 

During CNN’s coverage of the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers stated that “it’s hard for me to say Bidenomics is working when people are still having trouble with the cost of grocery prices,” and that while there have been “a lot of successes that have come out of Washington” people haven’t gotten a huge benefit from them yet.

Sellers said, “[T]here are a lot of successes that have come out of Washington. The question is, one, when will those legislative successes actually benefit people in their pockets? When will they feel it?”

He added that Biden will “win the overwhelming majority of working-class union voters. The question is, will he get them in the margins that he needs?”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod then stated that Biden “indisputably has an economic story to tell. But until people feel like the economy is better, and they are beginning to feel that, the question is, by November will that wash –?”

Sellers then cut in to respond, “To your point, it’s hard for me to say Bidenomics is working when people are still having trouble with the cost of grocery prices, right?”

