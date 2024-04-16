Eddie Glaude: ‘If Trump Wins, I Think Democracy Is a Wrap’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if former President Donald Trump wins the November election, it will end “democracy.”

Glaude said, “Democracies require certain kinds of people to work, and we’ve just got to be better, be better people.”

He continued, “We have to understand who we are and what I’m looking for is a politics of tending. When we tend to each other’s ordinary everyday lives on the ground, close to the ground. I’m looking for a coalition of the decent, of the loving and caring. Folk who want to finally rip us away. Finally, untether us from this nonsense that has produced this.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I feel like the other part of it is there’s no more sort of private self like everything you do is this desperate I think need to connect to other people who want to be part of what you just called the coalition of the decent because we’re racing against time. It feels like this election will be decisive if we can come back from this.”

Glaude said, “If Trump wins, I think democracy is a wrap in the country.”

He added, “That is not hyperbole. We have to understand why that’s the case. It’s not just simply because of Donald Trump. We know that we’ve been playing with this fire for a long time. We have to finally give us this idea that we are a white nation, men, heterosexual. We have to finally, we have to understand that the soul of America rests with this powerful diversity.”

