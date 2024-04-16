Speaker Johnson: ‘I Don’t Worry About the Vacate Motion at All’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) dismissed efforts to oust him from the speakership.

The Louisana Republican said he was not “worried” at all, as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has joined a motion to vacate effort initiated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Two questions: One, is that still a worry?” FNC host Steve Doocy asked. “And two, if they do vote to vacate and you’re kicked out of your job, if you were to resign from Congress, you could theoretically give the Democrats the majority in the House of Representatives.”

“Look, none of that’s going to happen,” Johnson replied. “I don’t worry about the vacate motion at all. I’m here to do my job. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think what a lot of people were concerned about was us being pressed to pass the Senate supplemental again, where everything’s merged together. This is what conservatives like me and all my friends, Freedom Caucus and otherwise, this is what we desire. This is what we work towards, is to have the regular process of Congress work. And that’s exactly what you’re going to see this week.”

“So, again, everybody gets to vote their conscience on each of these measures separately, and I think that resolves the concern,” he added. “So no, I’m not worried about that at all.”

