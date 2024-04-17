Comer: Biden Impeachment ‘Is Still on the Table’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) expressed his frustrations with trying to get answers from President Joe Biden and his administrations about potential wrongdoing and whether he and his associates were selling access to foreign adversaries.

According to the Kentucky Republican, criminal referrals and impeachment were possibilities for Congress.

“We’ve cited all of the concerns that we’ve had of wrongdoing with the Bidens with hard evidence in the form of bank statements, emails, text messages, sworn testimony, we’ve conducted this investigation by the book,” he said. “We dotted every I, crossed every T. So we wanted to give the President an opportunity to testify. Even if he didn’t want to testify, Maria, we tried to make it even easier.”

“We sent him a list of questions to answer, like did he meet with this person who sent his family millions of dollars?” Comer continued. “Did he, in fact, know what his family was doing to receive millions of dollars from our adversaries around the world? We gave him opportunity after opportunity to come before Congress and set the record straight and clear the Biden name, but they continue to refuse. They continue to hide behind the media. We’ve got a few more documents that we’ve subpoenaed, that we expect in later this week. And I think you’re going to see this thing start to wrap up very soon after that.”

“Well, and wrap up means you’re sending criminal referrals?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Criminal referrals, and look, impeachment is still on the table,” Comer replied. “I think that it’s very clear that the Bidens – that Joe Biden has committed impeachable offenses. I don’t think Americans are OK with the President of United States, whether he was vice president or president selling access to China, Russia, Ukraine, and our adversaries around the world.”

“And I think the American people want to see some accountability here,” he added. “And I certainly do. We’ve proven they were influenced-peddling. Now it’s time to hold people accountable for wrongdoing.”

