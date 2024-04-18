Biden: Inflation ‘Is Being Stubborn’ — Things Like Junk Fees Are What ‘Really’ Impact People

I asked President Biden if he’s concerned that stubborn inflation will hurt your re-election bid? “We've brought down inflation considerably by over two thirds, and it is being stubborn and not going down to 2%. But it's significantly different,” @POTUS . pic.twitter.com/BtpF5pr3NP

During an interview with Nexstar Media that took place on Tuesday and was released on Wednesday, President Joe Biden stated that inflation “is being stubborn and not going down to the 2% we need. But, it’s significantly different,” than where it was and “the thing that really affects people’s lives are all the small things that add up to big numbers for people, all these junk fees.”

Nexstar Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson asked, “[R]ight now, for many Americans, life is too expensive. Are you concerned that stubborn inflation will hurt your re-election bid?”

Biden responded, “Well, look, we’ve brought down inflation considerably, by over two-thirds, and it is being stubborn and not going down to the 2% we need. But, it’s significantly different, number one. Number two, the thing that really affects people’s lives are all the small things that add up to big numbers for people, all these junk fees.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden said that raising taxes on the wealthy would raise a lot of revenue, controlling corporate profits will lower the price of things like eggs, and small things make a big impact on ordinary people and that’s what has to be worked on.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett