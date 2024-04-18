Marlow on ‘Kudlow’: NYC Trump Trial Is Insane ‘Third World Stuff’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that the New York business records trial of former President Donald Trump is “third world stuff.”

Host Larry Kudlow said, “The Trump trial, the Trump jury in New York, was suffering from shrinkflation, they keep losing jurors but I’m told, they lost two but made two back, i have to till you, look at this, apart from legality, jurors and out, it is farcical. I think that Democrats, this is backfiring on the Democrats. What do you think?”

Marlow said, “If you look at polls you see Joe Biden close some gap we talked about last time, I’m a bit concerned because it is so inappropriate, so frankly insane that we’re doing this. Donald Trump is months away from a national election, he is the Republican nominee presumptive and he is not able to campaign, because he is tied to New York. For him he is so creative he goes to a bodega he creates a great news cycle for himself but this is such an outrage. This is such third world stuff. We’re treating it like it a joke, this is not a joke this is serious.”

