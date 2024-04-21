Pritzker: Not Sure if Biden Should Debate Trump Who ‘Lies and Lies and Lies’

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was concerned about a presidential debate because former President Donald Trump “lies and lies and lies.”

Pritzker said, “Let’s let the courts have their say about Donald Trump’s crimes and I don’t think that Joe Biden needs to be talking about that when he can remind people about what’s at stake for their future when they go into the ballot box at in November.”

Host Dana Bash said, “There is a lot of talk about whether there will be a debate between the president and the former president. Would you encourage Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump?”

Pritzker said, “Look, I think we are used to having debates, there’s no doubt. I will say that whenever I look at Donald Trump’s debating style, he lies and lies and lies. It’s so hard to respond to that the middle of a debate. You only have 30 seconds or 60 seconds to respond. Do you talk about what you want to do for the future or do you respond to the lies that have come out of Donald Trump’s mouth every minute? So I’m concerned about that just to be honest with you. But I also think that Joe Biden is a terrific debater. He understands the issues. Donald Trump doesn’t read, doesn’t understand any of these issues. And so he’ll just prevaricate the entire time while Joe Biden is actually showing people great future for the United States.”

