Turley: Trump Is Right — New York Case Is an ‘Embarrassment’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that former President Donald Trump’s New York trial for allegedly falsifying business records is an “embarrassment.”

Turley said, “What is clear is in this case, Trump is right this is an embarrassment. The fact that we are actually talking about this case being presented in a New York court room leaves me in utter disbelief.”

He continued, “The arguments today did in fact capture all the problems here. You had this misdemeanor under state law that had run out. This is going back related to the 2016 election. They zapped it back into life by alleging that there was a campaign finance violations under the federal laws that doesn’t exist. The Department of Justice doesn’t view it this way.”

Turley added, “On top of that, you got these tough factual issues that were laid out well by the Trump team saying someone else designated this as a legal expense and he was actually paid far in excess of this because this was a legal account. Also keep in mind, this is what Hillary Clinton’s people did. Remember when they funded the Steele Dossier which they denied to reporters, they put it as a legal expense. Then they fought the eventual fine they received from the federal government saying that it was a legal expense. Now you got some of the same Democrats supporting this bizarre theory.”

