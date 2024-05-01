Ex-Columbia Instructor: ‘I Doubt’ Lawbreaking Students Will Be Punished by School, But Law-Abiding Students Will Leave

While speaking to NewsNation on Tuesday, Florina Altshiler, who was a law instructor at Columbia, stated that she doubts Columbia will punish students who broke the law and she believes “many students are going to transfer to other schools where they can feel safe.”

Altshiler said that those who broke into Hamilton Hall “should be treated just like any other individual who commits a criminal act should be treated. Criminals should be prosecuted and criminals should face the sentencing that would be applicable for the crime that they have committed. Those students who are actual students who broke into Hamilton Hall and barricaded themselves inside should be expelled. If they want to protest, they could protest legally without interrupting education, without barricading themselves at the university. They’re not trespassing when they’re there for academic purposes. They are trespassing when they’re barricading themselves inside. It’s just like going to Target or any store. You’re a welcome customer, if you’re there to shop, you’re not trespassing. But if you start moving furniture in Target and barricading yourself inside the store, guess what? You’re now committing a crime, even though you were an invited, welcome shopper to start.”

Host Ashleigh Banfield then asked, “I know what you think should happen with Columbia University. You’ve just said they should be expelled. Do you believe they will be punished by Columbia University?”

Altshiler answered, “I doubt it. Unfortunately, I don’t think that Columbia University is going to take a strong stance against this activity that is clearly criminal, reprehensible, and that they should take a strong stance against. They’re going to alienate a lot of their students who now feel unsafe. I expect many students are going to transfer to other schools where they can feel safe.”

