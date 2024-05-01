Ted Cruz: Anti-Israel Protests a ‘Result of Cultural Marxism’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to the anti-Israel protests on college campuses throughout the country.

The Texas Republican attributed the rise in protests to “cultural Marxism” on college campuses and within government.

“Look, Sean, it is utterly disgraceful, it is heartbreaking to watch what is happening,” Cruz said. “This is America. This is not Poland pre-World War II. This is not Europe on Kristallnacht. This is America in 2024, and this is a result of the sickness that has taken over our universities. This is a result of cultural Marxism that has infiltrated and seized control of the faculty and the administration. These are violent protesters that are threatening the lives and the safety of Jewish students.”

“Let me ask you something, Sean, where is Joe Biden tonight?” he continued. “Where is the attorney general tonight? Where is the FBI tonight? Where is the governor of New York tonight? I think back to Dwight D. Eisenhower when you saw racist Democrats in the 1950s blocking the integration of public schools and President Eisenhower stood up and sent in the National Guard. Why will Joe Biden not do so? And you said in your opening monologue exactly right, because the people threatening the lives and safety of Jewish students, Joe Biden wants their vote. Tragically, today’s Democrat Party, it’s not just the radicals. It is Joe Biden.”

“By the way, where’s Chuck Schumer and where’s Hakeem Jeffries, the leading Democrat in the Senate, the leading Democrat in the House are both New Yorkers and yet they are utterly silent at the fact that Jewish students are being terrorized today in Manhattan,” Cruz added. “It is disgraceful and I’ll tell you what the president of Columbia should do, I’ll tell you what the mayor of New York City should do, they should say anyone engaged in violent protesting, anyone threatening the lives of a fellow student, they will be arrested, they will be prosecuted, they will be expelled and if they are not from the United States of America, they will be deported. And you don’t have a single Democrat with the courage to say that.”

