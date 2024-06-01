Watch: Tim McGraw Teams with Planet Fitness After Company’s Value Drops Following Trans Restroom Backlash

Country star Tim McGraw is teaming up with Planet Fitness after the company’s value dropped in the wake of the fitness chain directing women to share restrooms with male customers and telling its employees to use pro-transgender language.

“I’m partnering with Planet Fitness to stay energized while I’m on the road, and to give away some VIP ticket experiences to my Standing Room Only Tour,” McGraw said in a promotional video posted to Planet Fitness’ account on Friday.

Watch Below:

“To be entered to win, all you have to do is download the free Planet Fitness app and complete one of my signature strength, endurance, core, or high-intensity workouts,” the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer continued.

“Not will you be entered into the giveaway, but you’ll feel as energized as I do before I go on stage,” McGraw added. “So check out those workouts, and maybe I’ll see you at the show. Good luck.”

Notably, McGraw’s partnership with Planet Fitness comes after the gym faced intense backlash for requiring women to share restrooms with men and compelling its employees to speak in the way transgender customers demand.

“Some members may feel uncomfortable with a transgender member using the same locker room facilities, bathrooms, showers, or other facilities/programs separated by sex. This discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender member,” a Planet Fitness operational manual read.

The fitness chain went on to demand its staff “strive to address transgender members with names, titles, pronouns, and other terms consistent with their self-reported gender identity,” adding that the gym can “terminate a person’s membership immediately for any violation of this policy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Planet Fitness’ stock dropped following the trans restroom controversy, and the company’s value took a $400 million nosedive.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.