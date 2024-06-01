National Association of Broadcasters Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Trump Rant

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) decided to rescind an award that was to be given to actor Robert De Niro after he went on a tirade about former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, De Niro appeared at a press conference held by the Biden campaign outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse where Trump’s business records trial took place.

During the press conference, De Niro angrily ranted that the United States government would “perish from the earth” if Trump was reelected. De Niro also yelled at Trump supporters protesting the press conference, and labeled supporters of the former president as being “clowns” and “gangsters.

C-SPAN

In light of De Niro’s comments, the NAB noted that “Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work” the organization wanted to highlight.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” a spokesperson told the Hill in a statement. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

De Niro was set to accept the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award at the NAB’s event in Washington, D.C. on June 4, 2024.

Trump issued a statement slamming De Niro over his rant and stating that De Niro’s “movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden.”

The former president added that De Niro had “looked so pathetic and sad” at the press conference.