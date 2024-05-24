Hakeem Jeffries: If Roe v. Wade Can Fall ‘Democracy Can Fall’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if the Supreme Court can overturn Roe v. Wade, then “democracy can fall.”

Jeffries said, “It’s important for the American people to understand that if Roe v. Wade can fall, anything can fall. Social Security itself can fall. Medicare can fall. The Affordable Care Act can fall. Democracy can fall. Brown v. Board of Education can fall, as Justice Thomas made clear in his concurring observation and opinion yesterday. So, everything we care about is going to be on the ballot in November. Including getting the federal judiciary into a place where it can actually administer the law and make decisions in a fair and impartial fashion, not lead an ideological effort to jam their right-wing views down the throats of the American people.”

He added, “The court has done a lot over the last several years to degrade public confidence in the institution, and, you know, that’s quite unfortunate, because we need a fair and impartial Judicial branch as part of our architecture. A handful of MAGA on the Supreme Court pushed things too far in an extreme direction. I think we just have to continue to encourage the American people that at the end of the day, who they elect as president, who they elect into the United States Senate will help determine the future fate of the United States Supreme Court. Based on the view that the public lacks confidence in the Supreme Court, I’m hopeful that will be a factor in November when people go to the polls.”

