Afghanistan Gold Star Dad: We Deserve Answers on Memorial Day, But Biden Ignores Us, Putting it ‘in the Rearview’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Darin Hoover Sr. — whose son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., was killed during the Kabul airport attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 — stated that they haven’t heard from President Joe Biden and “They have put Afghanistan in the rearview mirror” while not giving the Gold Star families answers.

Hoover said, “I know it’s a three-day weekend and everybody’s going to be out, kind of the first weekend of summer, but I just ask that people take a minute, stop and think about what all these men and women heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and remember and thank them for it in their own way.”

After the discussion turned to Biden, Hoover stated, “[W]e haven’t heard a word from him. They have put Afghanistan in the rearview mirror. And none of us have been talked to, none of — they haven’t reached out period. And it’s time to bring this back around and answer those questions. We want accountability. We want those answers, and we’re not getting them. On a weekend like this, with the anniversary coming up, too, something needs to be done. They need to step up and do what needs to be done in order to get us those answers, and frankly, the country is owed those answers. All of the veterans that are from that 20-year war, all of the ones that we lost in that 20-year war deserve better than what we’ve gotten, and he needs to step away and leave the White House.”

