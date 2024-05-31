Mark Levin: ‘Democrat Party Has Completely Destroyed Our Electoral System’

Conservative talker Mark Levin said Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the Democratic Party has completely destroyed our electoral system when reacting to former President Trump’s felony conviction.

Levin said, “A couple of things, my reaction is the Democratic Party has completely destroyed our electoral system. Jack Smith has criminalized what used to be legitimate, although rough and tumble politics, challenging of elections, separate slates of electors, we have done that in our history. He has actually charged Trump related to free speech comments and so forth and so on. You combine that with Merchan and Alvin Bragg, who have criminalized we don’t know what, affecting an election. We don’t have the foggiest idea what is legal or illegal anymore in our federal election. That is part of the problem.”

He continued, “We have half the country cheering fact the Constitution of the United States was shredded. That you literally had a Stalinist type show trial. We don’t know what the predict crime was.”

Levin added, “We have an autocratic Democratic Party that will do anything to win, change election laws, attack Supreme Court justices, the border is wide open so they can win more congressional seats under the census count. The Democratic party embraces the river to sea crowd, they antisemitism, just way they embrace racists in 1950s and ’60s. The Democratic Party is destroying this country.”

