Whitmer Accuses Three SCOTUS Justices of Lying to Congress

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” accused Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett of lying to Congress after the Dobbs decision.

Whitmer said, “I think we all know the truth here. There’s no question that with the three appointments that Donald Trump put onto our United States Supreme Court, three people who lied to Congress, betrayed their oath of office and put forward the Dobbs decision.”

She added, “We know that there are women in many states who cannot access fundamental health care cannot make their own decisions about whether and when to bear a child. We know that Mifepristone is under attack that IVF surrogacy and now contraception is as well. And when the U.S. Senate and it puts forth policy to ensure that they have an opportunity to enshrine access to contraception and Republicans vote against it and kill that bill, it is very much at risk here in this moment. I think that what we’re seeing out of the Republicans saying that they protect, want to protect this as disingenuous at best and an outright lie at worst.”

