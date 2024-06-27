Whoopi Goldberg to ‘Every Republican’: Stop Referring to Trump as the President

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that “every Republican” needs to stop referring to former President Donald Trump as “the president.”

“Can I say something that’s been bothering me? It’s been bothering me and bothering me!” Whoopi Goldberg said. “I would like every Republican out there to stop referring to this man as the president. He is not the president. He is the former president. And nobody can see the future, and same with the donors. You cannot buy the presidency. You can put in as much money as you want to but it’s not for sale so stop calling him the president. He is not the president yet, he is the former president with all the other things that attached.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Especially because he will be with the current president. You know, I agree with everything that you’ve said in terms, Alyssa, of what we can expect, but I think one thing is certain that we can expect is that Donald Trump will lie a lot. He lied more than 30,000 times during his presidency.”

She added, “What I am most concerned about the fact they are not fact-checking him in realtime.”

