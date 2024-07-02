Biden Campaign Adviser: ‘Spin’ That He’s Not Fit ‘Didn’t Begin on the Night of the Debate’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Biden Campaign Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms stated that “there’s been the spin” that President Joe Biden isn’t fit to serve and Democrats knew this and “this didn’t begin on the night of the debate.” And that while Biden didn’t have a great performance, “I’ve watched President Biden in action. I’ve watched how strong he is. I’ve watched the clarity of thought that he has.”

Host Christiane Amanpour asked, [relevant exchange begins around 23:40] “[T]he GOP, the Trump campaign, they’re now targeting Democrats who stood up for Biden. They’re saying, hey, everybody knew that he couldn’t deliver like this in a debate. And yet, — you all covered up essentially, that’s what they’re saying. And now, 72% — I don’t know how you take this poll, but the latest poll from CBS, 72% of registered voters don’t think Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president. So, … how do you change the narrative, especially since that’s the only narrative, because, as you’ve pointed out, nobody really is giving as much say and as much prominence to all the lies and all the incoherence that Trump himself demonstrated on that stage?”

Bottoms responded, “What’s unfortunate is that there’s been the spin for quite some time. And so, this didn’t begin on the night of the debate. I’ve worked inside the White House. I’ve watched President Biden in action. I’ve watched how strong he is. I’ve watched the clarity of thought that he has. And again, we can’t sugarcoat it and say that the debate night was a great night for the President. It was not. But we all have bad days. And I think as long as we continue to remind people of what has been delivered and remind, especially Democrats, that we have done a phenomenal job the last several years, where there’s been chaos all around us, holding it together. The last thing that we want to do –.”

Amanpour then cut in to ask about Biden’s standing with black voters.

