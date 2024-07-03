Dem HI Gov. Green on Biden Not Going to Doctor Since Feb.: He’s Busy, No One Likes Going

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) responded to President Joe Biden not going to the doctor after his debate performance and his last doctor visit coming back in February by stating that “I’m a physician, but I hate going to the doctor too, so it doesn’t surprise me. He’s been very busy.”

Host Paula Newton asked, “[T]he White House tells us, again, that the President has not seen a doctor since February. This is a man who is not just your President, he’s your friend. What would you say to him, as a physician?”

Green answered, “Look, I’m a physician, but I hate going to the doctor too, so it doesn’t surprise me. He’s been very busy. And what I will tell you is this, of course, everyone’s going to judge each of these candidates, and they should and they absolutely should. But it’s their values and what they can get done [that matter] most. The President himself will pull himself from this election if he feels he is not up to it, if he can’t do what is necessary to be President, and we respect that.”

