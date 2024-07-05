CNN’s Van Jones: Biden Seemed ‘Detached from Reality’ During ABC Interview

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Friday on “NewsNight” that President Joe Biden seemed “detached from reality” during his ABC News interview with host George Stephanopoulos.

When asked for his reaction to the interview, Jones said, “Look, the presidency, it turns out, is a speaking role. It’s a speaking role. You’ve gotta be able to talk. You got to be able to do interviews. You got to be able to give speeches. You gotta be able to debate. It’s a speaking role.”

He continued, “Yes, of course. they got to be able to make decisions behind closed doors. but that’s that’s the presidency is a special role. It’s a speaking role. I thought today you saw more of the Biden that you could feel some confidence in because it’s just the typical a little soft, a little stumbling, mumbling, but nothing alarming, nothing that would panic.”

He added, “The problem is when the biggest night at a campaign that guy was not on the stage. So I do think that today he did better. I do think over time that is useful. The problem that you have is that the stuff that he said about the campaign is just not factual. What you love about Biden in general is that big heart and he cares but you don’t want somebody who’s detached from reality.”

Referencing Biden saying the presidential race was still a toss-up, Jones said, “You have to acknowledge some of the reality. I think the problem that you have the panic happening in the party is people think this guy has detached from reality, he has a guard of people around him. They won’t tell him the truth and he just being stubborn.”

Jones concluded, “He still is not dealing with the reality of how bad this is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN