Maxine Waters: Trump Capable of the ‘Kind of Violence’ That Will Destroy Democracy

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that former President Donald Trump was “capable” of the kind of violence that destroys democracy.

Waters said, “I believe when the president talks about, if he doesn’t win there’s going to be violence in the streets. He talks about civil war. He talks about bloodshed. I think it’s those kinds of issues that bring people together, because he’s talking about not only undermining our democracy, but he’s talking about destroying it. Then when you connect that with what happened on January 6th and they understand that, yes, you know, he really was in the leadership of that. He really is capable of that kind of violence. He’s capable of talking about bloodshed. I think that that brings kind of the right and the left and the independents together.”

She added, “In the final analysis, I think that most people, not the right-wing radicals, but most people in this country believe that we should be about protecting and supporting our democracy. When you have people like Trump and those who follow him talk about, we might as well get rid of the Constitution, I think that starts to bring people together and to have people thinking about how much danger we could be in if in fact, we don’t deal with what we’ve been told. It’s right before our very eyes. It’s blatant. He talks about what he’s going to do and control of the Justice Department and on and on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN