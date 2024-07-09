Fetterman on if Biden Can Be Effective with 8 P.M. Cutoff: ‘If He Has a Bedtime, Okay, But He Isn’t a Liar’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) reacted to reporting that President Joe Biden told Democrats that he’ll stop scheduling events after eight at night and how Biden can be effective doing so by saying that he’s not sure if that’s true and “if he has a bedtime, okay, but he isn’t a liar like Trump.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “CNN has also had reporting that Biden told Democratic governors last week that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8:00 p.m. so that he can get more sleep. Can he or any president be effective if they have a cutoff time of 8:00 p.m. every night? What happens when something does happen late? He seems to now be admitting that he’s not at his best then.”

Fetterman responded, “I’m not sure if that’s even true. I can’t really report on that. But, again, if he has a bedtime, okay, but he isn’t a liar like Trump. … Trump is all about Project 2025. That’s what we really should be voting on right now. It’s like, do we want the kind of a president that is all about Project [20]25 and anyone can read on that because that’s what Trump is all about, that, as well. And again, if somebody wants to be outraged about some random story about bedtime, okay. But my money is going to be on the guy that just whooped his ass in 2020, and he’s going to do it this time again.”

