Biden Co-Chair Whitmer: He ‘Shares’ Value that There Should Be No Restrictions on ‘Economic Decision’ of Abortion

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said people understand that abortion “is something that should be vested in, and only in, the woman” and “Government should butt out of these incredibly important economic decisions. … The government needs to butt out of it, and President Biden shares those values.”

Co-host Juana Summers asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:10] “You said earlier this year that the President should speak out more about abortion. Do you think that he’s been striking the appropriate tone on that in debates and on the campaign trail, or [are] there some ways in which you think he could or should fine-tune his approach heading toward November?”

Whitmer responded, “I do think that American voters are smart, and they understand the issue and why it’s so personal and why this is something that should be vested in, and only in, the woman who — and her family and perhaps a trusted doctor. Government should butt out of these incredibly important economic decisions. On top of everything else, the most powerful, profound economic decision any of us makes in our lifetime is whether and when to bring a child into the world. For many, it’s not a choice at all. It’s a desperately wanted pregnancy that can’t be carried to term. The government needs to butt out of it, and President Biden shares those values. Certainly, refining language will be something that will continue on as we continue this conversation, this national debate. But I know where this President is at on the issues, and that’s why I’m going to work so hard to make sure he gets re-elected.”

