Dem Rep. Moulton Calls on Biden to Exit Presidential Race: ‘The Polls Are Bad and Getting Worse’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that President Joe Biden needs to drop out of the presidential race because the “polls are bad and getting worse” after his debate performance.

Díaz-Balart asked, “Why are you calling for the president to step aside?”

Moulton said, “First of all, it was a difficult decision. I have known the vice president for a long time. In fact he was the first major politician to come up to support me and campaign for me after a contentious primary in my first run for Congress. I have spent time having breakfast at his house when he was the vice president. I have a lot of love and respect for Joe Biden and for the incredible things he has done for our country. So I spent the first part of the week after the debate trying to have private conversations, reaching out to his inner circle and talking to folks at the White House and expressing my sincere concerns about his continuing in the race. But after those discussions didn’t go anywhere, I decided it was time to go public and to share many of the concerns so many constituents of mine have. We understand the stakes. I know president gets this, too but the stakes are so high in the race. We have to defeat Donald Trump. When the polls are bad and getting worse, you can’t double down on a strategy, but you have to have a change in strategy because we need to win. This is about defeating Donald Trump and that’s the end of the game. ”

He added, “He’s behind in key states and the polls are getting worse. We have asked for that and we have not seen that from the president or his campaign. We have not seen him campaigning more vigorously.”

