Van Jones: Biden Should Have ‘Done Better’ Taking Responsibility for Rhetoric, But He’ll Talk About It, Trump Won’t 

On Monday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that he wishes President Joe Biden “had done better” in taking responsibility for his rhetoric, but Biden is “at least somebody who will have the conversation. I haven’t heard Trump yet have the conversation.”

After viewing video of Biden’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, where Biden said he hasn’t engaged in inciteful rhetoric, but 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has and said that he shouldn’t have talked about putting Trump in the bullseye, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings argued that Biden should have taken some personal responsibility for his rhetoric beyond word parsing about bullseye.

Jones responded, “I think if we tried to do a split-screen with all the times that Donald Trump has taken responsibility or apologized for the things he said, we’d have a blank screen. I think we have a leadership crisis in this country, but if you’re going to be mad about the crosshairs comment, which is the main comment — there [are] a hundred of them on your side. And so, I agree with you, I wish he had done better. But, I think the Democrats, when we hear — this is at least somebody who will have the conversation. I haven’t heard Trump yet have the conversation.”

