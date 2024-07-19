Dem Rep. Auchincloss on Biden: Being POTUS Is More About Asking Questions of Others Than Giving Eloquent Answers

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) responded to a claim by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) that President Joe Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him during an event at Normandy earlier this year by saying that “a big part of being commander-in-chief, especially when it comes to foreign policy, is less about answering questions eloquently, which we have seen President Biden is not doing a good job of, and it’s more about asking the right questions and expecting cogent answers.”

Auchincloss said, “I was not there at Normandy. I’m not going to speak to that interaction. I have been with the President, about 18 months ago when he came to my district, I found our conversation lucid and engaging. And I think a big part of being commander-in-chief, especially when it comes to foreign policy, is less about answering questions eloquently, which we have seen President Biden is not doing a good job of, and it’s more about asking the right questions and expecting cogent answers. And I have great confidence that Joe Biden can continue to do that, as we’re seeing in the Middle East, as we’re seeing in Ukraine, as we’re seeing in Taiwan, where he is navigating U.S. foreign policy successfully.”

