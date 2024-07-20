Maher: Can’t Argue With Claim Biden’s Staying in Because Jill Likes Power

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he “can’t argue” with claims that President Joe Biden is sticking around despite everyone but him and First Lady Jill Biden knowing that he can’t win the 2024 election because Jill Biden wants to be able to hold on to power.

After comedian Larry Wilmore stated that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s speech at this week’s Republican National Convention was one where her head was saying the opposite of what her mouth was saying, particularly when she was urging people to vote for 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated, “Nikki Haley was way more convincing than Pete Buttigieg was over there.” (Donalds was referencing Maher’s interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who appeared in his personal capacity to defend Biden’s re-election campaign.

Maher responded, “Really?”

Donalds then stated, “Oh yeah. He already knows the deal. Pete knows that Joe Biden can’t win. Everybody knows that Joe Biden can’t win. The only people that don’t know are Jill Biden and Joe Biden. And that’s because Jill wants Air Force One. That’s why.”

Maher responded, “Well, I can’t argue with that.”

